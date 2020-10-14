Michigan State University basketball teams hold first practice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of the focus for Michigan State fans has been on the football team, and rightfully so. The Big 10 season starts in less than two weeks at Spartan Stadium.

But, people are now looking ahead to Michigan State University’s basketball season.

While both Tom Izzo and Suzy Merchant were excited to get back on the court with their teams on Wednesday, they also mentioned in a Wednesday morning press conference how COVID-19 has affected their programs.

As of now, at least there will be no fans in attendance for the season. However, Izzo is hoping to create some sort of atmosphere for the games even if fans are not allowed.

At least for the men’s basketball team, Izzo says he’s 99 percent sure the Spartans will face Duke in the Champion’s Classic. He does state that everything else regarding the schedule is up in the air.

Izzo expects to learn more about the schedule in the coming weeks.

Also, the Spartans recently named their three captains for the upcoming season. Josh Langford, Aaron Henry and Foster Loyer were voted as captains by their teammates.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.