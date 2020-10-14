Advertisement

Michigan House Passes Collection of COVID-19 Measures

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing(WLUC)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House has voted to approve multiple bills aimed at setting new COVID-19 guidelines.

This follows Michigan Supreme Court’s Oct. 2 ruling to remove the Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers.

According to Republican lawmakers, the package of bills would:

· Puts measures in place for the unemployment agency to make sure claims can continue uninterrupted for the maximum number of weeks allowed by the federal government

· Protections for people who left work to self-isolate or quarantine, those who have compromised immune systems or to those needing to care of a family member

· Shields employers for unemployment charges if workers had to be laid-off because of the pandemic

· Continue flexibility with which medical workers are allowed to test people for COVID-19

· Give a way for local governments and boards to meeting electronically

· Implement certain coronavirus safety recommendations from the state’s nursing homes task force

· Allows signing of important documents like wills, deeds and other forms electronically through the end of the year

· Allows retired UIA or MIOSHA employees to return to their previous departments to help during the pandemic without losing their retirement benefits

· Extends vehicle registration, licenses and state IDs that expired after March 2020

· Create reopen plans for unemployment offices and Secretary of State branches

According to State Rep. Ben Frederick’s office, the package of bills will now go to Governor Whitmer’s desk for consideration.

