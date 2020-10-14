Advertisement

McIntosh family donates $100K to Jackson YMCA

Campaign chair cites support for new Y and revitalized downtown for family’s gift
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Scott and Nicole McIntosh are donating $100,000 to the Y campaign for a contemporary new building in Jackson. Scott, the Vice President of Tax for Consumers Energy, also serves as a YMCA board member and chair of the capital campaign.

“We’re big fans of what’s going on downtown with the rebirth of Jackson, and we see the Y as being a catalyst for collaboration and positive change,” said Scott of the city’s new restaurants, housing and development projects. “I love the Y and the great things that are going on, but even bigger than that I see the new Y being a big part of the continued transformation downtown.”

In January, the Consumers Energy Foundation announced a matching capital campaign grant of up to $3 million. The McIntosh family gift counts toward that match, which is currently over $2.2 million.

The Jackson YMCA is fundraising to replace its nearly 60-year-old building. So far, the organization has raised more than $18 million in contributions and pledges.

