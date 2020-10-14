Advertisement

Man charged with hate crime over attack of Black teen

Lee Mouat is accused of yelling racial slurs and hitting Devin Freelon with a bike lock, breaking several teeth.
court room
court room(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A white man facing assault charges in an attack on a Black Michigan teenager was charged Tuesday with a federal hate crime.

“The allegations in this case, which essentially amount to violent and blatant racism, are deeply offensive to the values we hold in Michigan,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

Lee Mouat, 42, is accused of striking 18-year-old Devin Freelon Jr. with a bike lock on June 6 at a state park in Monroe. Investigators said he repeatedly yelled racial slurs and said Blacks couldn’t use the beach.

A message seeking comment was left with Mouat’s attorney.

Freelon lost at least three teeth and suffered other injuries. Dr. Nawras Najor provided free dental work to fix Freelon’s smile just before graduation at Orchard Center High School.

Separately, Mouat is facing assault charges in Monroe County Circuit Court. The case is pending.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge Amy Coney Barrett supreme court hearing

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Day three of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing.

News

Town Hall with President Trump Thursday on WILX

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
NBC News has announced a live town hall event with President Donald Trump Thursday, moderated by Savannah Guthrie.

VOD Recordings

Specific details emerge in plot against Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 1 hours ago
The men charged in the plot against Gov. Whitmer had specific strategies for ways to attack multiple governors.

News

President Trump returns to Michigan for Muskegon Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail in Michigan Saturday for a rally

Latest News

Ap

Man charged in Warren stabbing deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man has been charged in the deaths of a 6-year-old boy, the child’s father and a woman. Police say the killings were linked to drugs in the Detroit area.

Ap

Judge orders Flint water pipes inspected for lead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has ordered Flint to check for lead or galvanized steel water lines in neighborhoods built since the 1990s, despite the city’s belief that the homes have copper pipes.

News

Michigan House Passes Collection of COVID-19 Measures

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Michigan House has voted to approve multiple bills aimed at setting new COVID-19 guidelines.

News

10-14 Morning Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
10-14 Morning Weather

News

Dogs sniff for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
Livingston County dog trainers teach dogs to detect COVID-19

News

Second COVID-19 wave expected

Updated: 10 hours ago
On Tuesday night, Vail warns of a second wave of COVID-19. She says it’s a matter of “when” and not “if".