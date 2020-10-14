Man charged in Warren stabbing deaths

WARREN, Mich. (AP) - A man has been charged in the deaths of a 6-year-old boy, the child’s father and a woman. Police say the killings were linked to drugs in the Detroit area. Nicholas Bahri of Bloomfield Hills appeared in a court in Warren on 15 charges, including first-degree murder. He asked for a lawyer and was returned to jail without bond. Detroit police on Oct. 1 found the body of Tukoyo Moore in a burned-out car. Investigators contacted Warren police to notify the man’s family. Police then found the bodies of Moore’s son, Tai’raz Moore, and Isis Rimson in the basement of a house. They had been shot, too.

