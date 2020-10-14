Advertisement

Machete-wielding man accused of assaulting guard, smashing window

By WJAR Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) – A machete-wielding man in Rhode Island is accused of breaking the window of a building and assaulting the security guard who tried to stop him.

Surveillance cameras inside 100 Westminster Street were rolling Monday night as the man came in off the street and surprised security guards.

They exchanged words before the man ran out the door, the guards in tow.

“Then he came back and he charged the building again with a machete, and then broke the window, which is right behind me, in a fit of rage, throwing chairs at the building,” said Joe Paolino, the building owner.

Eventually, police arrived and took the man into custody at gunpoint. He’s been identified as 33-year-old Wilfred Catlin.

On Tuesday, he was in court on charges including assault and attempted breaking and entering.

“A person like that really doesn’t belong on the streets,” Paolino said. “A person like that needs help.”

Paolino, a former Providence mayor, said he doesn’t know why the man targeted the building he owns.

But he’s using the vandalism to his property as an opportunity to call on the city’s current leadership to increase support for city police officers and mental health services.

“I don’t think anybody wants to see police get defunded, but I think they want to see police get supplemented and invested in, with social service people to help,” Paolino said.

John Sigillo, director of security for Paolino Properties, added: “It’s going to be more of a deterrent when you see police officers on every corner, wherever they need to be.”

Catlin did not enter a plea to the charges. His bail was set at $5,000.

Copyright 2020 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Columbia Ave bridge closed after vehicle damages support beam

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The impact caused significant damage, displacing one beam enough to completely fracture it.

National

Couple discovers small boat placed in Lake Superior 27 years ago

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
On its bottom, the boat has a message: “I am traveling to the ocean. Please put me back in the water,” along with an address to a classroom across the shore in Duluth.

News

McIntosh family donates $100K to Jackson YMCA

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Campaign chair cites support for new Y and revitalized downtown for family’s gift.

Coronavirus

Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Other retailers like Macy’s have said that their Black Friday deals will be spread out and will encourage more online shopping, but none have given specific details.

News

Wellspring to open high school for teens struggling with addiction

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
It will be Michigan’s first recovery high school.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Called ‘unashamedly pro-life,’ Barrett faces senators anew

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Wednesday’s session is set to be Barrett’s last before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

News

Habitat for Humanity breaking ground on new home in Lansing

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The construction starts on Thursday, Oct. 15.

National

NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ROB MAADDI
The league will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days starting this week, use of masks in walkthroughs are now mandatory and only play-callers will be permitted to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline.

News

Judge Amy Coney Barrett supreme court hearing day three

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Day three of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing.

Coronavirus

36 states see COVID surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Much of the U.S. is seeing an increase in new coronavirus cases over the last week.