Little Caesar’s Arena Lands NCAA Basketball Regional

Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA announced Wednesday that Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena will host one of four NCAA men’s basketball tournament regionals. In addition six NCAA Final Four sites were announced with two going to Indianapolis and the others to San Antonio, Phoenix, Houston and New Orleans. Little Caesar’s Arena was to have hosted hockey’s Frozen Four back in April but that was canceled because of Covid issues. The NCAA announced four new Frozen Four sites but Detroit was not in the new group.

