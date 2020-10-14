Advertisement

Judge Amy Coney Barrett supreme court hearing

Confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett enters day 3
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Man charged with hate crime over attack of Black teen

Updated: 41 minutes ago
By Associated Press
A white man facing assault charges in an attack on a Black Michigan teenager was charged Tuesday with a federal hate crime.

Town Hall with President Trump Thursday on WILX

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Mallory Anderson
NBC News has announced a live town hall event with President Donald Trump Thursday, moderated by Savannah Guthrie.

Specific details emerge in plot against Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 1 hours ago
The men charged in the plot against Gov. Whitmer had specific strategies for ways to attack multiple governors.

President Trump returns to Michigan for Muskegon Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Mallory Anderson
President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail in Michigan Saturday for a rally

Man charged in Warren stabbing deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Associated Press
A man has been charged in the deaths of a 6-year-old boy, the child’s father and a woman. Police say the killings were linked to drugs in the Detroit area.

Judge orders Flint water pipes inspected for lead

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Associated Press
A judge has ordered Flint to check for lead or galvanized steel water lines in neighborhoods built since the 1990s, despite the city’s belief that the homes have copper pipes.

Michigan House Passes Collection of COVID-19 Measures

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Michigan House has voted to approve multiple bills aimed at setting new COVID-19 guidelines.

10-14 Morning Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
Dogs sniff for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
Livingston County dog trainers teach dogs to detect COVID-19

Second COVID-19 wave expected

Updated: 10 hours ago
On Tuesday night, Vail warns of a second wave of COVID-19. She says it’s a matter of “when” and not “if".