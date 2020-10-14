News
Judge Amy Coney Barrett supreme court hearing
Confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett enters day 3
By
Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT
|
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Latest News
Ap
Man charged with hate crime over attack of Black teen
Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By
Associated Press
A white man facing assault charges in an attack on a Black Michigan teenager was charged Tuesday with a federal hate crime.
News
Town Hall with President Trump Thursday on WILX
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Mallory Anderson
NBC News has announced a live town hall event with President Donald Trump Thursday, moderated by Savannah Guthrie.
VOD Recordings
Specific details emerge in plot against Gov. Whitmer
Updated: 1 hours ago
The men charged in the plot against Gov. Whitmer had specific strategies for ways to attack multiple governors.
News
President Trump returns to Michigan for Muskegon Rally
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Mallory Anderson
President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail in Michigan Saturday for a rally
Latest News
Ap
Man charged in Warren stabbing deaths
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
A man has been charged in the deaths of a 6-year-old boy, the child’s father and a woman. Police say the killings were linked to drugs in the Detroit area.
Ap
Judge orders Flint water pipes inspected for lead
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
A judge has ordered Flint to check for lead or galvanized steel water lines in neighborhoods built since the 1990s, despite the city’s belief that the homes have copper pipes.
News
Michigan House Passes Collection of COVID-19 Measures
Updated: 3 hours ago
The Michigan House has voted to approve multiple bills aimed at setting new COVID-19 guidelines.
News
10-14 Morning Weather
Updated: 5 hours ago
10-14 Morning Weather
News
Dogs sniff for COVID-19
Updated: 9 hours ago
Livingston County dog trainers teach dogs to detect COVID-19
News
Second COVID-19 wave expected
Updated: 10 hours ago
On Tuesday night, Vail warns of a second wave of COVID-19. She says it’s a matter of “when” and not “if".