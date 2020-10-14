Advertisement

Ingham County Health Officer warns people about second wave of coronavirus

Linda Vail speaks on second wave of coronavirus.
Linda Vail speaks on second wave of coronavirus.(WILX)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been a busy seven months for Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

On Tuesday night, Vail warns of a second wave of COVID-19. She says it’s a matter of “when” and not “if".

However, Officer Vail says there are things we can do to help slow down the second wave. Officer Vail could not give me an exact date of when a second wave will arise.

But Vail says that it will begin during the fall and winter seasons. The health department isn’t too focused on when it will begin-but how they can keep down the case numbers.

“It is basically a matter of how bad is that second wave going to get. So, from the degree to which we can adhere to mask wearing, social distancing you know, limiting indoor gatherings, limiting outdoor gatherings, washing hands, that sort of thing will help keep that second wave minimized," said Vail. "So that’s you know, we’ve known since this came along that absence of the vaccine or cure, we should fully expect the second wave.”

Officer Vail says they are basing their prediction on when they usually see an uptick in respiratory illnesses, which is typically during the fall and winter months.

As COVID-19 cases begin to trend upward in the fall, more people will have to get tested.

