In My View 10/14/2020: College hockey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College hockey is due to be played beginning November no fans in the stands at Big Ten arenas for the most part. But college hockey players don’t have a bubble set up like the NHL players had and Covid numbers could definitely be an issue amongst those p layers. If hockey gets its 28 game schedule in across the Big Ten chances are no fans for the season and many teams might have to play with Covid numbers affecting the roster sizes. College hockey might be more weird this coming season than football when it’s all completed.

