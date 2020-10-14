Health officials confirm 1,359 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 14, Michigan health officials have reported 1,359 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 13 deaths. The state total now sits at 139,061 cases and 6,941 deaths.

Clinton County reports 718 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 752 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 4,007 cases and 48 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,339 cases and 55 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 556 cases and 31 deaths.

These numbers are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.