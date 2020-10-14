Health department: Harper’s can reopen

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub has asked for and received permission to reopen from the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD).

The restaurant was forced to close down after it was connected to one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the state. The ICHD said 192 people tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the bar in June, or coming into contact with someone who had.

In the summer Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said of the situation, “I think they did try a number of things. I just think there were some serious gaps and to some extent, a lack of awareness around those specific gaps that they are now aware of.”

Due to the seriousness of the previous outbreak, Harper’s was required to receive permission from the ICHD before reopening. They have now received that permission, although they aren’t opening to the public just yet.

The restaurant is beta testing their new line app, which is designed to help customers social distance while getting food and drinks. For now they will go on testing the app and making preparations, but when they are ready to reopen Harper’s has the go-ahead from the health department.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.