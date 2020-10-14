Habitat for Humanity breaking ground on new home in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Habitat for Humanity Capital Region will be breaking ground on a new home build in Lansing.

The home will be located on E. North Street in Lansing and will start at 9:00 a.m. this Thursday, Oct. 15.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony and an introduction of the homebuyer, Lonetta, to the Habitat Capital Region partners in attendance.

“We are honored to be on this journey with Lonetta as she moves closer to the future she has worked to create for herself and her family,” said Habitat Capital Region Homeowner Services Director, Talonda Mulgrew.

Habitat Capital Region is on schedule to complete and close on three homes for their Homeownership Program this fiscal year.

