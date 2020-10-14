Advertisement

Grand Ledge Schools is Giving Away Free Lunches to Students

Students in the Grand Ledge school district can get free meals
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) -Even though a lot of students are doing online learning at home, school districts are still making sure that students are getting some nutritious meals. Studio 10 headed out to Hayes Middle School with Milk Means More to find out how students are being fed.

