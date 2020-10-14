East Lansing City Council adopts emergency ordinance

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night’s East Lansing city council meeting resulted in approving of the adoption of a new emergency ordinance requiring compliance with public health orders.

Under the ordinance any person who violates a public health order issued by the State of Michigan, Ingham County Health Department, or the Mid-Michigan District Health Department will receive a municipal civil infraction that is punishable by a fine of $500.

“This new ordinance provides our police officers with the ability to write tickets for public health violations, specifically for exceeding indoor and outdoor social gathering limits and all other public health orders that have been put into place to protect the health, safety and welfare of the East Lansing community,” said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens.

The ordinance goes into effect Thursday, Oct. 15 and will be in place until the end of 2020.

“Given the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in our community and the upcoming MSU football season, this is an important tool for enforcement that we hope will encourage fans to cheer on the Spartans safely and responsibly,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “It’s important that we all continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

The entire ordinance can be found on the agenda item report HERE.

