Dodgers Hope To Get Kershaw Back

-ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Clayton Kershaw is a likely possibility to start Game 4 of the National League Championship Series after the left-hander was scratched from Game 2 because of back spasms. Roberts says Kershaw’s back was progressing, but the club wanted to see how the three-time Cy Young Award winner felt when he woke up Thursday. Roberts stuck with Julio Urías for Game 3 against Atlanta. It’s the first NLCS since 1978 without days off after the pandemic-shortened regular season.