Columbia Ave bridge closed after vehicle damages support beam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At 5:10 a.m. Wednesday, the City of Mason Police Department responded to a semi-truck that crashed into the Columbia Ave bridge over northbound US-127. The semi was hauling a flatbed trailer loaded with a large storage container, which impacted with the bridge when the vehicle tried to pass underneath.

The container was dislodged from the trailer on impact and fell onto the roadway. Another motorist traveling driving behind the semi struck the container in the roadway. One driver was evaluated at the scene by Lansing Mason-Area Ambulance and released. Neither driver was injured nor were any other motorists involved.

Officials from the Michigan Deparment of Transportation (MDOT) say the impact caused significant damage, displacing one beam enough to push it through a perpendicular support structure.

According to MDOT the beam will need to be removed, which could result in major work and the bridge being closed for a significant period of time. Both the bridge and northbound US-127 are closed at this time, although 127 is expected to reopen within the hour. The Bridge Crew and emergency responders are on site.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.