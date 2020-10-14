Capital City Market opens in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital City Market is finally open!

The long-awaited downtown Lansing grocery store opened its doors for the first time to the public on Wednesday.

This new market is a part of the Meijer chain, but also focuses on local businesses.

Inside there is an open area café that features Ferris Coffee Company, Capital City Deli as well as a full sushi bar.

The café seating is by garage style doors that can be opened when it’s warmer.

The store features a large selection of Michigan produced goods that includes 3,500 products that are unique to the state.

The store is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Masks are required for customers to shop.

