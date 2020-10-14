Barron Trump tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came from Melania Trump, who says her 14-year-old son has tested positive but has no symptoms. The White House had at first said he tested negative after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

Subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19, according to the first lady.

To all who have reached out - thank you. Here is my personal experience with COVID-19 :https://t.co/XUysq0KVaY — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 14, 2020

