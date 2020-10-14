Advertisement

Barron Trump tests positive for COVID-19

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came from Melania Trump, who says her 14-year-old son has tested positive but has no symptoms. The White House had at first said he tested negative after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

Subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19, according to the first lady.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials warn funds are running low for the eviction evasion program

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Officials are asking for an extension of the program and more funds.

News

Recap: VP Mike Pence held campaigning rally in Grand Rapids

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Khan
With the election only 20 days away, the Trump campaign is pulling out all the stops in Michigan.

News

Recall ordered on Cottonelle Flushable Wipes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The recall is limited to specific lots of wipes manufactured between Feb. 7, 2020 and Sept. 14, 2020.

News

Health officials confirm 1,359 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state total now sits at 139,061 cases and 6,941 deaths.

Latest News

News

Congressman Bill Huizenga tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
He tested positive prior to VP Pence's event in Grand Rapids.

News

Columbia Street bridge closed after vehicle damages support beam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The impact caused significant damage, displacing one beam enough to completely fracture it.

News

East Lansing City Council adopts emergency ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The ordinance requires compliance with public health orders.

News

Health department: Harper’s can reopen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The restaurant was forced to close down after it was connected to one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the state.

News

MSU Police prepare for the return of college football

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
They’re restating: No tailgating on campus.

News

McIntosh family donates $100K to Jackson YMCA

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Campaign chair cites support for new Y and revitalized downtown for family’s gift.