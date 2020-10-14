Barron Trump tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The news came from Melania Trump, who says her 14-year-old son has tested positive but has no symptoms. The White House had at first said he tested negative after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.
Subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19, according to the first lady.
