‘Barkley 2020’: Dog’s political signs make Nebraska neighborhood smile

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everywhere you turn, it seems, there are political signs. But soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of homes all over the Omaha-metro.

Maggie Perrigo works for sign company Curzon Promotional Graphics. That employment background — and all of the political signs she saw in her own neighborhood — gave her an idea.

“I just thought it would be really funny to put my dopey dogs face on a sign that looked like a serious political sign that, you know, a human would want — but it’s my dog’s face," Perrigo said with a laugh.

Well, she did, and her dog Barkley’s sign is making an impression.

Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.
Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.(Leigh Waldman)

“Within a couple of hours, people were walking by and laughing and taking pictures,” she said.

The sign features the 4-year-old boxer’s face and his campaign slogan: “I like cheese.” Perrigo said Barkley is a cheese snob — his favorites are hard cheeses.

“Parmesan, probably. Something a little salty," she said while feeding Barkley cheese on her front porch.

In less than a week’s time, her signs have started a movement.

“A lot of people want their own signs with their own dogs on it," Perrigo said.

Dogs like Lucy, whose sign says she is “begging for your vote”; or like Sergeant, who has a thing for squirrels.

Perrigo said she never intended for her dog’s sign to gain so much attention, but she’s happy it’s making people smile.

“I think it’s really cool that just putting a little yard sign out can make people laugh and think about something else I guess," she said.

