Whitmer, Stabenow rally for Biden-Harris in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Governor Whitmer and Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) headlined a voter turnout event for Joe Biden in Lansing.

With 22 days left until the election, both parties say Michigan is a must-win.

The focus on Monday was on increasing voter turnout and informing voters on their options.

“It’s about organizing. It’s about doing everything we can to get out this vote and to remind people that it’s Democrats that are on their side,” said Stabenow.

Governor Whitmer shared similar sentiments; telling voters that if she can show up, so can they.

“If I can stand here with you today after the week I had last week, every one of us is tough enough to deliver this in this election, right. So let’s get business done, Michigan,” said Whitmer.

They were joined by Sen. Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff who tells News 10 everything is on the line this November and that’s why he’s working so hard.

“Michigan is very important. We’re taking it very seriously. Joe Biden has been here. Kamala has been here. Jill Biden has been here. I’m here,” said Emhoff.

Despite various polls showing Biden pulling ahead of President Trump, Emhoff says the campaign is staying the course and not letting up.

“We don’t look at polls. We need to just keep working, keep working hard, run through the finish line. But, we want a mandate. We want to win, but we want to win big. We want a result that this administration, no matter how hard they try, will not be able to refute,” said Emhoff.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.