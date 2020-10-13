Wayfair scraps plans for 500 jobs in Meridian Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Online home goods retailer Wayfair has notified Meridian Township that they will not be moving forward with plans to create a customer service center at a 62,000 square foot office space on Hagadorn Road.

For a year, the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) worked with Wayfair’s Site Selection Group to conduct market data analysis and site visits on behalf of the region. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MDEC) contributed over $2 million in grants to assist in the investment from Wayfair.

“Wayfair made it clear that their model, at this point, is to operate their Call Center from the personal living rooms of their associates. Certainly this is a blow to the entire Lansing region,” stated Ron Styka, Meridian Township Supervisor.

The call center was expected to bring at least 500 full-time jobs.

“We will continue to work with the owners of the commercial space and LEAP to bring economic activity to the region,” said Amber Clark, Meridian Township Neighborhoods & Economic Development Director.

