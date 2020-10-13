Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Amazon Prime two-day shipping

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When the pandemic began, Amazon Prime changed its two-day shipping model to prioritize important deliveries.

Some are wondering if two-day shipping is really back or gone for good?

One of the big reasons people sign up for Amazon Prime is the free two-day shipping.

If you live in a major city or close to an Amazon fulfillment center, you may still be getting that two-day delivery window. But, many others are not. They’re waiting four to six days and now they’re starting to complain.

Kyle James with the popular website ratherbeshopping.com actually reached out to Amazon to see what’s going on. They offered him a one month credit on his prime membership, which came out to about 10 dollars.

They put it on the credit card he used to sign up for his prime membership.

“It’s not a lot, but it’s definitely worth calling Amazon and saying ‘hey what’s going on’ and a lot of times they’re going to give you that free 10 bucks, ”he said.

Kyle says since posting a blog on this, a few people have reached out to say they did not get a membership credit, but an actual 10 dollar credit right on their Amazon prime account.

Kyle says being a squeaky wheel when your packages don’t arrive in two days does pay off; as long as you are kind and nice on that phone call or email complaint to Amazon.

