Virginia governor also targeted in kidnapping plot, according to FBI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - More revelations have come to light about the plans by members of a Michigan-based group that’s facing multiple felony charges, including charges of terrorism, in a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

Tuesday morning FBI Special Agent Richard Trask said during a court hearing for some of the 13 suspects that they also discussed abducting at least one other Democratic governor, Virginia’s Ralph Northam. Trask said that, as with Gov. Whitmer, the men were unhappy about Gov. Northam’s response to COVID-19 and the rules that were put n place to combat the disease.

“They discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on the lockdown orders,” Trask told a Grand Rapids federal court.

This is a developing story and WILX News 10 will update it as more information comes in.

