US Supreme Court halts 2020 Census

(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said the 2020 census, the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident, should be stopped from continuing through the end of October.

The Trump administration argued that the head count needed to end immediately to give the U.S. Census Bureau enough time to crunch the numbers ahead of a year-end deadline for turning in figures used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.

A coalition of local governments and civil rights groups had sued the Trump administration, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the count ended early. With those hard-to-count communities missed, the coalition argued that congressional seats would not be fairly assigned.

This decision by the Supreme Court will end the count, resulting in congressional seats being assigned with currently available information.

