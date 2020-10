LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -No matter what kind of popcorn you’re craving during National Popcorn Month, Cravings Gourmet Popcorn in Old Town has just what you’re looking for. From Zombie Sour Crunch to Mackinac Island Caramel, check out some of their unique flavors.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.