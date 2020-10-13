Sparrow Medical Minute - Megan Hohl

Sponsored. An interview with Megan Hohl, Nurse Practitioner, Sparrow High Risk Cancer Clinic

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Nurse Practitioner Megan Hohl discusses proactive strategies the Sparrow High Risk Cancer Clinic provides for individuals at high risk for every type of cancer, including breast cancer. Personalized risk assessments and plans to help reduce the likelihood of developing cancer are just a couple of the important services provided by the clinic.

To learn more, call 517-364-9428 or speak to your Sparrow primary care provider or OB/GYN about getting a referral to the High Risk Cancer Clinic.