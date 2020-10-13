Michigan Senate set to vote on COVID-19 bills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There could soon be some new laws in place for COVID-19-related lawsuits. The State Senate is scheduled to vote on those measures on Monday evening.

The senate has been on recess since 10 a.m., but they’re scheduled to vote on several bills-including one that protects healthcare providers from lawsuits if a patient is injured or passes away from COVID-19.

Another law says an employee cannot be punished for not showing up to work if they have coronavirus symptoms or have been around someone who tested positive.

The senate will also vote on a bill that states an employer is not liable for an employee that contracts coronavirus if the business follows all protocols.

This comes after the Supreme Court struck down a law that gave Governor Whitmer the ability to make executive orders. Now, Whitmer says that she and the legislature need to work together to protect Michiganders and their respective businesses.

Currently, the House is in session. They may go on until the end of the night.

WILX will keep you updated.

