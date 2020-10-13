Advertisement

Michigan Department of Corrections Expanding Virtual Visitation Service

(WILX)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The state of Michigan has a new way for people who are incarcerated to safely connect with their families during the pandemic. Video visitation is available starting Tuesday at both the Parnall Facility and G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility.

The virtual visits are structured to last 20 minutes each and cost $3.20. They can be scheduled 48 to 72 hours before the visit and must be paid by the person who schedules it.

The program is scheduled to expand to the following facilities in November: Chippewa, Ionia, Richard A. Handlon and Women’s Huron Valley correctional facilities, Duane Waters Health Center and C-Unit of Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center.

The Michigan Department of Corrections suspended in-person visitations on March 13 due to COVID-19. So far, the state has not yet determined when those would resume.

“Contact with friends and family is so important to the prison population, that’s why we worked hard to explore new technologies that could allow them to connect with their loved ones during this time,” said MDOC Director Heidi Washington.

“This is one step we are taking to safely restore contact between prisoners and their families, while protecting the health and well-being of everyone at our facilities. Video visitation will not replace contact visiting in the future, but it is a safe option we can proceed with during the pandemic.”

Following the pilot phase of the program, the state plans to expand the video service to all Michigan correctional facilities.

For more information about how to set up the visits and compatible technology, go to https://midoc.gtlvisitme.com/app.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unexplained illness pauses another vaccine trial

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot.

News

10-13 A.M. Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
10-13 A.M. Weather

News

5 men in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer appear in court

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appear in federal court Tuesday for a hearing.

News

Canceled debate impact on election

Updated: 8 hours ago
Michigan State University Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research Matt Grossman says that the cancellation of the debate could potentially affect the election results.

Latest News

News

Mason School District set to begin hybrid learning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Starting next Monday, the Mason School District will begin its hybrid classes.

News

Whitmer, Stabenow rally for Biden-Harris in Lansing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The Biden campaign held a voter turnout event at the Michigan AFL-CIO.

VOD Recordings

Watching Your Wallet: Amazon Prime two-day shipping

Updated: 9 hours ago
Watching Your Wallet: Amazon Prime two-day shipping

News

Debate cancellation could affect election results, says MSU political expert

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days, according to the White House doctor.

News

Watching Your Wallet: Amazon Prime two-day shipping

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
When the pandemic began, Amazon Prime changed its two-day shipping model to prioritize important deliveries.

VOD Recordings

Local superintendent gets raise after layoffs

Updated: 11 hours ago
Local superintendent gets raise after layoffs