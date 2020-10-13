Michigan Department of Corrections Expanding Virtual Visitation Service

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The state of Michigan has a new way for people who are incarcerated to safely connect with their families during the pandemic. Video visitation is available starting Tuesday at both the Parnall Facility and G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility.

The virtual visits are structured to last 20 minutes each and cost $3.20. They can be scheduled 48 to 72 hours before the visit and must be paid by the person who schedules it.

The program is scheduled to expand to the following facilities in November: Chippewa, Ionia, Richard A. Handlon and Women’s Huron Valley correctional facilities, Duane Waters Health Center and C-Unit of Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center.

The Michigan Department of Corrections suspended in-person visitations on March 13 due to COVID-19. So far, the state has not yet determined when those would resume.

“Contact with friends and family is so important to the prison population, that’s why we worked hard to explore new technologies that could allow them to connect with their loved ones during this time,” said MDOC Director Heidi Washington.

“This is one step we are taking to safely restore contact between prisoners and their families, while protecting the health and well-being of everyone at our facilities. Video visitation will not replace contact visiting in the future, but it is a safe option we can proceed with during the pandemic.”

Following the pilot phase of the program, the state plans to expand the video service to all Michigan correctional facilities.

For more information about how to set up the visits and compatible technology, go to https://midoc.gtlvisitme.com/app.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.