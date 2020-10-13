MDHHS issues more emergency orders as COVID-19 cases increase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the fall season begins, the number of positive coronavirus cases in Michigan have recently increased.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), hospitals and local health officials are calling on all residents to take simple steps to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

“Michiganders did a great job of bringing our cases down after a surge in the spring,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Basic things like wearing masks, maintaining a physical distance from others and washing hands worked. Yet, as the colder months and flu season have arrived, we now see a concerning jump in our cases – a trend we can reverse if we all take this seriously and follow best practices to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

With more people gathering indoors due to cooler temperatures, the MDHHS fears that there is a greater risk of COVID-19 spreading.

As a result, the MDHHS has issued additional Emergency Orders.

The MDHHS encourages people to wear their masks and to continue to socially distance.

“State and local public health officials have been concerned about the risk of a surge in cases in the fall, and this recent increase should remind us all to refocus on preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Nick Derusha, president of the Michigan Association for Local Public Health. “Wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing our hands, and participating in contact tracing with public health officials are proven, effective ways to slow the spread of this virus.”

