Mason School District set to begin hybrid learning

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Starting next Monday, the Mason School District will begin its hybrid classes from first through fifth-grade students. The district introduced the plan to the public back in September.

On Monday evening, administrators went into deeper detail about how classes will look.

“Kind of setting up the room where the online students are kind of more on the right for the vision of the teacher, where you’re in-person students would be more centered and more to their left. So, you kind of had that panoramic view as they would be teaching in the classroom," said Principal at Steele Elementary Kevin Dufresne. "We had some teachers start that even today to get used to that and starting to even instruct with their masks on this week to start to get familiar with that.”

The district plans to bring back middle and high school students in a hybrid style later this school year.

