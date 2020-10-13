Advertisement

Marleau Back With the Sharks

San Jose Sharks center Dylan Gambrell, left, celebrates with Joonas Donskoi (27), of Finland, and Evander Kane (9) after Gambrell scored against the St. Louis Blues during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final series Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
-SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Patrick Marleau is back with the San Jose Sharks. Marleau rejoined San Jose on a one-year deal worth $700,000. The 41-year-old can now break Gordie Howe’s NHL games played record in the Sharks uniform he has worn for the vast majority of his career. Marleau is 44 games shy of Howe’s mark going into next season. San Jose also brought back forward Matt Nieto on a $700,000, one-year contract.

