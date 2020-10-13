Advertisement

Local Halloween rules and Health Department guidelines

MDHHS has issued guidance on how to safely celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's a list of the towns we have so far and their times for Trick or Treating
By Jake Draugelis and Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents and homeowners may have some understandable reservations about participating in the usual Halloween festivities this year. With that in mind the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued guidance on how to safely celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are also local rules to consider, including what time trick-or-treating starts and what trick-or-treaters can do. We’ve got it all listed below, beginning with the guidelines the MDHHS has recommended for everyone.

Trick-or-treaters

For trick-or-treaters and their parents, MDHHS first recommends parents talk with their children about safety and social distancing guidelines and expectations. To help maintain social distancing in and between groups, they say to participate in one-way trick-or-treating, guiding children to stay to the right.

Keeping groups from close interaction is also important. MDHHS says to trick-or-treat with people you live with, and to avoid congregating in groups around houses. When it comes to which houses to go to, they say to only go to houses with safety measures in place.

Of course the health department is also recommending everyone wear a face mask covering over both the mouth and nose. A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

Homeowners

Homeowners can also take steps to make things safer. MDHHS says to use duct tape to mark six-foot lines in front of home and leading to driveway/front door. They also recommend positioning a disinfected distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters. Homeowners should also consider handing out candy in an open space where distancing is possible, rather than from the front door.

Those who do not feel comfortable distributing candy should keep their porch lights off on Saturday, Oct. 31st during trick-or-treating hours. Residents should note that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers trick-or-treating a high-risk activity and offers alternative activities to consider in the additional resources' links listed below.

Local Rules

Local trick-or-treat times for communities that have announced it is allowed this year are listed below:

  • Bath: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Charlotte: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Delhi Township: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • DeWitt: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • East Lansing: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Eaton Rapids: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Grand Ledge: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Haslett: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Howell: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Jackson: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Lansing: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Leslie: 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Mason: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Meridian Township: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Okemos: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Owosso: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Perry: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Potterville: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • St. Johns: 6:30-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Vermontville: 5:00-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
  • Williamston: 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31

This list will be updated as more information is made available.

Additional Resources

Additional information and resources regarding Halloween 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Halloween Guidelines:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Halloween Guidelines:

https://www.michigan.gov/som/0,4669,7-192-29942-540429--,00.html

Ingham County Health Department COVID-19 Emergency Orders:

http://hd.ingham.org/About/ArticlesPublications/tabid/3378/ctl/ArticleView/mid/4286/articleId/9205/Four-emergency-orders-issued-to-keep-several-COVID-19-precautions-in-place-in-Ingham-Co.aspx

