Lansing planning to crack down on front yard parking violations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Monday, the city of Lansing is enforcing front yard parking violations. They have already given out 1,200 educational warnings.

Lansing zoning code, chapter 1286, has been around since 1974 and bans parking in the front yard in residential and office districts to protect appearance and property values, enhance public safety as well as promote public welfare.

However, Lansing restarted education and preparation for enforcement in September of 2020.

Aaron Larson received an educational warning but says he has no other choice but to park in the makeshift river rock spot in front of his house.

“I have three vehicles, so I can only imagine that families that are larger than what I have that have multiple vehicles would be limited with space. So as far as that goes, like I have no way to fix the current situation,” said Larson.

Larson says he understands the order, but his cars are used daily. To be in compliance, he would need to construct a concrete or gravel space or build a garage.

“I feel the city of Lansing can focus on other problems than just enforcing front yard parking,” said Larson. “When I called, a lot of people are having the same issues. It’s just crazy that a lot of people are calling about this when this shouldn’t even be a issue during the time of a pandemic.”

For now, he plans to leave the car where it is and hope for the best.

“As far as right now, there’s nothing I can do,” said Larson.

The city says the ordinance helps remove unnecessary stored vehicles and abandoned vehicles from the front yard and ensures residents are following the zoning and parking regulations of the City.

The fine for the first offense is $150. It jumps to $250 for the second offense and $500 for the third.

The real crackdown starts Monday, October 19 when the city will start issuing their first official warnings. Officers will be writing tickets after that.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.