Jackson announces fall loose leaf pickup

Loose leaf collection returns November 2
For phase one of leaf clean up, the city is asking everyone to rake their leaves into piles onto the boulevard of their yards, and for now, keep them out of the gutters
For phase one of leaf clean up, the city is asking everyone to rake their leaves into piles onto the boulevard of their yards, and for now, keep them out of the gutters
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the City of Jackson Department of Public Works announced the Fall 2020 Loose Leaf Collection Program after obtaining new equipment including four vacuum machines. The machines will be running simultaneously throughout the city to provider more efficient pickup.

The DPW is planning two rounds of leaf collection in every section of the City of Jackson starting on Monday, Nov. 2 through Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Residents are asked to place loose leaf piles along curbs in the street no sooner than 48 hours before their scheduled pickup. Leaving leaf piles in the street for longer periods of time causes clogged storm drains and can damage pavement.

The department also requests that residents remove vehicles from the streets when the collection will be coming to their neighborhood, as leaves are unable to be collected if they cannot be reached by crews.

A map that shows collection pickup dates is available HERE.

