Advertisement

In My View 10/13/2020: High school football

In My View 10/13/2020
In My View 10/13/2020
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two weeks left to the state high school football tournament.  Look out for tournament runs from these area teams—DeWitt, East Lansing, Pewamo-Westphalia and Fowler, the latter in division eight.  Mason is unbeaten and on my radar, so we’ll see if the Bulldogs can keep their winning ways and improve the final two regular season games.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Marleau Back With the Sharks

Updated: 3 hours ago
It's a one year deal

Sports

Dolphins Lose Key Defensive Lineman

Updated: 3 hours ago
He could be sidelined several months

Sports

Ronaldo Tests Positive For Covid

Updated: 3 hours ago
He is reportedly doing well

Sports

Braves Lose Outfielder Duvall

Updated: 3 hours ago
He has injury issues

Latest News

Sports

Dodgers Scratch Kershaw From Game Two

Updated: 3 hours ago
He has back issues

Sports

White Sox Fire Their Manager

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
Tigers, Red Sox and White Sox now all need new managers

Sports

Hall of Famer Joe Morgan Dies

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
Six hall of famers have died in recent weeks

Sports

Fans in the Stands at Baseball Once Again

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
Some 11,500 allowed in Texas

Sports

Big Ten Sets Opening Week end Times and TV Assignments

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
No fans will be allowed at any games, possibly players parents

Sports

Hillsdale College to Play Spring Football

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
More non conference games could be added