In My View 10/13/2020: High school football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two weeks left to the state high school football tournament. Look out for tournament runs from these area teams—DeWitt, East Lansing, Pewamo-Westphalia and Fowler, the latter in division eight. Mason is unbeaten and on my radar, so we’ll see if the Bulldogs can keep their winning ways and improve the final two regular season games.

