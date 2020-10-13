Advertisement

Health officials confirm 1,273 new coronavirus cases

(WBAY)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 13, Michigan health officials have reported 1,237 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 30 deaths. The state total now sits at 137,702 cases and 6,928 deaths.

Clinton County reports 718 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 752 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 4,007 cases and 55 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,339 cases and 55 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 556 cases and 1 death.

These numbers are updated daily here.

