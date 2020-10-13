Governor Whitmer highlights infant sleep safety in October

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- Governor Whitmer has declared October Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month as a way to bring awareness to the importance of infants sleeping safely.

“Far too many Michigan babies die in unsafe sleep environments. Parents, grandparents and caregivers can all play a part to help prevent these deaths,” Governor Whitmer said.

Recently, Governor Whitmer signed the fiscal year 2021 budget which included funding for her Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies plan she announced at her State of the State address earlier this year. The budget includes $23.5 million specifically for the plan.

Children under one year of age can be kept safe, while sleeping at night and during naps, by adhering to the following American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines:

Place baby on back, in a crib, bassinet or pack 'n play for every sleep time

Use a firm mattress with a tightly fitted sheet

Keep baby’s sleep space clutter free – no pillows, blankets or toys

Avoid overheating baby or covering baby’s head. Instead of a blanket, consider using a sleep sack, wearable blanket or footed sleeper to keep baby warm

Remind everyone who cares for baby, including babysitters and family members, how to keep baby safe while sleeping

Keep baby in a smoke-free environment

Support breastfeeding and immunizations

“As a state we have prioritized infants safely sleeping through our Mother Infant Health & Equity Improvement Plan and our vision of zero preventable deaths and zero health disparities. Together, we can achieve this vision and ensure that all mothers, infants and families have the right to optimal health, adequate access to appropriate and timely care, and the opportunity to thrive,” Dr. Khaldun said.

As part of the effort to prevent future sleep-related deaths, MDHHS is partnering with families, communities, hospitals, local health departments and other organizations.

