Dodgers Scratch Kershaw From Game Two

Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce watches his two-run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw during the first inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
-ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Clayton Kershaw has been scratched from his start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series due to back spasms. The Dodgers announced the decision on their longtime ace about six hours before the first pitch in Arlington, Texas. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin will start in Kershaw’s place in Game 2 with the Dodgers down 1-0 in the series to the Atlanta Braves. The 26-year-old Gonsolin will be making his major league postseason debut.

