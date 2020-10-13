Advertisement

Debate cancellation could affect election results, says MSU political expert

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days, according to the White House doctor.

But, with this week’s debate still canceled, one question remains: What impact might that have on the upcoming elections?

Michigan State University Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research Matt Grossman says that the cancellation of the debate could potentially affect the election results.

Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump asked to reschedule after this week’s debate was cancelled after his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Grossman says having a presidential debate really does make a difference in the decision for voters.

“It is a lost opportunity for the American public to hear more from the candidates and it might also be a loss for opportunity for Donald Trump as the candidate who’s currently behind in the polls and needs to make up some ground,” said Grossman.

President Trump says that if an in-person debate isn’t possible on Thursday, he plans to hold a town hall that night.

