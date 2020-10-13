Advertisement

County Road Association releases guidelines on political signs

The video is a quick lesson on placement of temporary signs.
(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the County Road Association of Michigan released a video highlighting the guidelines for placement of political signs.

The right-of-way extends approximately 33 feet in either direction from the centerline of the road.

“When you place a sign too close to the road, it can interfere with roadworkers performing essential maintenance duties like mowing or digging,” CRA director Denise Donohue said. “It can also obstruct driver vision, making for an unsafe environment. Following guidelines for sign placement is vital to the safety of both roadworkers and motorists.”

Last week, a Commerce Township building inspector needed stitches after cutting three fingers while attempting to remove signs that were too close to a roadway. The Trump 2020 sign had razor blades taped to the bottom.

The two-minute video can be watched HERE.

