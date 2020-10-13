Advertisement

Braves Lose Outfielder Duvall

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is hit by a pitch by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara during the third inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Houston. Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is hit by a pitch by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara during the third inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric GaAtlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is hit by a pitch by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara during the third inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Houston.
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is hit by a pitch by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara during the third inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Houston. Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is hit by a pitch by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara during the third inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric GaAtlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is hit by a pitch by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara during the third inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side. He was replaced on the Braves' roster for the League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers by infielder Johan Camargo. Duvall will not be eligible to play in the rest of the postseason. He was hurt in the second inning of Monday’s opener against the Dodgers when he fouled off a pitch in the second inning. He was replaced in the middle of the plate appearance.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Marleau Back With the Sharks

Updated: 14 minutes ago
It's a one year deal

Sports

Dolphins Lose Key Defensive Lineman

Updated: 16 minutes ago
He could be sidelined several months

Sports

Ronaldo Tests Positive For Covid

Updated: 18 minutes ago
He is reportedly doing well

Sports

Dodgers Scratch Kershaw From Game Two

Updated: 23 minutes ago
He has back issues

Latest News

Sports

White Sox Fire Their Manager

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
Tigers, Red Sox and White Sox now all need new managers

Sports

Hall of Famer Joe Morgan Dies

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
Six hall of famers have died in recent weeks

Sports

Fans in the Stands at Baseball Once Again

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
Some 11,500 allowed in Texas

Sports

Big Ten Sets Opening Week end Times and TV Assignments

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
No fans will be allowed at any games, possibly players parents

Sports

Hillsdale College to Play Spring Football

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
More non conference games could be added

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.