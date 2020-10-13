5 men in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer appear in court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (AP) -

Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appear in federal court Tuesday for a hearing on whether they should be detained before trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens will oversee the bail and detention proceeding in Grand Rapids.

Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta - all Michigan residents - will appear. A sixth man, Barry Croft, is being held in Delaware.

The FBI made arrests after using confidential sources, undercover agents and clandestine recordings to foil the alleged conspiracy. Some defendants allegedly surveilled the Democratic governor’s vacation home.

