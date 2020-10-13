Advertisement

5 men in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer appear in court

Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appear in federal court Tuesday for a hearing.
13 people were arrested following an FBI investigation that uncovered a plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow elements of the government.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (AP) -

Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appear in federal court Tuesday for a hearing on whether they should be detained before trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens will oversee the bail and detention proceeding in Grand Rapids.

Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta - all Michigan residents - will appear. A sixth man, Barry Croft, is being held in Delaware.

The FBI made arrests after using confidential sources, undercover agents and clandestine recordings to foil the alleged conspiracy. Some defendants allegedly surveilled the Democratic governor’s vacation home.

Stay with WILX for the latest updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WILX News 10 & The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

