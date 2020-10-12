Advertisement

Woman loses leg after dirt bike crash

She’s encouraging riders to slow down on trails
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan realtor is urging people who ride off-road vehicles to pay attention and slow down while riding the trails here in Michigan.

Sava Treloar grew up riding dirt bikes.

“I will miss it, but with everything I’ve gone through, I don’t want to risk it again,” she said.

She was riding her newest bike with her boyfriend on trails near Grayling on Sept. 20.

“I had just gotten this bike, it was a bigger bike,” Sava said.

She was crossing another trail when she crashed with an off-road utility vehicle. Sava doesn’t remember what happened after she was thrown from the bike other than being flown to a hospital in Traverse City, where she’s still recovering.

“My boyfriend had to be there and see everything. He thought I was dead right when he saw me,” Sava said.

Sava needed emergency surgery on her aorta and spleen, which likely ended up saving her life. But, that’s not the worst part.

“I had to have my foot and lower leg amputated. I will need a prosthetic leg,” she said.

She said in the grand scheme of things, that’s nothing.

“I couldn’t be more thankful to be alive,” said Sava.

Sava said she’s done with her surgeries for now. Her body will take some time to recover, and Sava expects it to be even longer for emotional healing.

“I don’t really plan to get at it anytime soon, that’s for sure. I’m just going to take it easy with the slower sports in life and stick to the hunting and fishing,” she said.

In the meantime, she wants all riders to remember to be smart on the trails.

“It is fun. But, just be safe and slow down,” she said.

Sava’s medical bills will add up to more than $100,000. If you would like to donate to her Go Fund Me page, click here.

