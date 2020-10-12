Advertisement

Winter’s coming: Check stability of your roadside mailbox

Source: Gray Digital Media -- Mailbox posts that are unstable can be knocked down by snow thrown by plows.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - It’s a roadside ritual in rural Michigan: Shake your mailbox before the snow flies. County road commissions are urging Michigan residents to check the stability of their mailboxes, the ones that are planted along roads at the end of driveways. Mailbox posts that are unstable can be knocked down by snow thrown by plows. A loose post or mailbox probably needs to be repaired. In Ottawa County in western Michigan, people can get a new mailbox or post if they’re damaged by snow thrown by Road Commission equipment.

