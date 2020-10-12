Advertisement

Whitmer expected to sign ‘Clean Slate’ bill

(source: State of Michigan)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tomorrow is a day many convicted of small criminal charges have been waiting for. Tomorrow, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the “Clean Slate” bill.

The so-called “Clean Slate” bill passed in a 29-to-8 vote.

The bill, once signed, will erase a person’s record seven to ten years after being convicted of certain charges like marijuana misdemeanors.

It doesn’t apply to offenses that carry a prison sentence of ten years or more, including assault and human trafficking.

Governor Whitmer is expected to sign the bill Monday, October 12 at 1:00 p.m.

