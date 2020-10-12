Advertisement

White Sox Fire Their Manager

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito is congratulated and replaced by manager Rick Renteria (36) during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, June 8, 2019. The White Sox defeated the Royals 2-0. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox and manager Rick Renteria have agreed to split following a disappointing finish to a breakout season in which the team made the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

The White Sox announced Monday that Renteria won’t return after he led them to a 35-25 record in his pandemic-shortened fourth year. They ended a string of seven consecutive losing seasons with their first playoff appearance since 2008.

The White Sox held a three-game lead in the AL Central before losing seven of their final eight to finish tied for second with Cleveland, one game behind Minnesota. Chicago then got knocked out by Oakland in three games in their wild-card series.

Renteria drew criticism for some questionable decisions down the stretch

