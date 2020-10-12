Tracking dog finds Michigan motorcyclist after crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a police tracking dog found a motorcyclist lying in a ditch about a quarter mile away from a remote road in southern Michigan where he’d crashed. The sheriff’s department in Cass County’s Penn Township says that 28-year-oldTravis Herman of Marcellus was riding late Sunday when he crashed. Deputies called to the scene found the motorcycle but could not locate the driver. A sheriff’s department tracking dog that was brought in to search found Herman lying in a ditch. Herman was taken to an area hospital for treatment for a head injury.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.