Sparrow announces new Outpatient Surgery Center in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Sparrow Health System announced a three-story, 100,000 square foot outpatient surgery center and medical office facility is coming to Michigan Avenue.

The new construction will take over several lots at the northwest corner of Michigan and Pennsylvania, providing easier access to patients as well as keeping jobs in the area.

Sparrow says the project will free up capacity for inpatient procedures while supporting growth of same-day surgeries.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.