One seriously injured after crash on US-127

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is seriously injured after a motorcycle accident on US-127.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon between Grand River and Lake Lansing Road.

The motorcyclist crashed into the back of another vehicle according to Lansing Township Police.

The accident shut down southbound US-127 for about 20 minutes.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The drive of the other vehicle was not injured.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.