One seriously injured after crash on US-127
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is seriously injured after a motorcycle accident on US-127.
The accident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon between Grand River and Lake Lansing Road.
The motorcyclist crashed into the back of another vehicle according to Lansing Township Police.
The accident shut down southbound US-127 for about 20 minutes.
The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The drive of the other vehicle was not injured.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.